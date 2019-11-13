Canadian Tests Tax Laws With Move By Canoe

John Konecny tested a tax law in Canada relating to moving expenses. He moved his possessions by canoe and won in court.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Canadian teacher John Konecny did not want to give up a tax deduction. The CBC says he's moved annually for decades between two teaching jobs and always deducted the moving expenses - until they were denied. So he made a point. He ditched the moving van last year, loaded a canoe and paddled more than 200 miles. His expenses included bags of ice, park receipts and firewood. And those expenses were accepted.

