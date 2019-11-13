Writer Liz Plank Has 'A New Vision For Mindful Masculinity' In 'For The Love Of Men'

Writer Liz Plank is worried about men. She's not just concerned about toxic masculinity — though she hates that phrase. She's worried our politics and cultural conversation about men is actually leaving them behind. Plank spoke to Sam about her new book, For The Love Of Men: A New Vision For Mindful Masculinity, which offers a blueprint for men to examine themselves and how they think about gender.

