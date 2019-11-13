Presenting The Debutante Ball

Accessibility links
"You need to allow teenage girls their agency, but you also have to ask, who is this for, and who is it helping, and who is it hurting," author Kristen Richardson says.

Isobel Larken (L) and Melody Zhao, (R) Debutante of the Year, greet guests at Queen Charlotte's Ball at Lancaster House. JEFF SPICER/GETTY IMAGES FOR MELODY ZHAO

Isobel Larken (L) and Melody Zhao, (R) Debutante of the Year, greet guests at Queen Charlotte's Ball at Lancaster House.

Debutante balls have been around for centuries.

They were originally designed to present young women for marriage. Now, advocates say they give women a chance to make a grand entrance into society.

Some say the tradition still has relevance, while others call it passé.

Why is this tradition still going strong? And what does it tell us about how society viewed — and still views — young women?

To answer these questions, we spoke to Kristen Richardson, the author of The Season: A Social History of the Debutante; Miya Carey, a postdoctoral associate in history at Binghamton University; and Deryn Anaya Patin, a 17-year-old debutante-to-be who is preparing for her debut with the Original Illinois Club — a historically black organization that's been around for more than a 120 years.

