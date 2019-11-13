Presenting The Debutante Ball

Debutante balls have been around for centuries.

They were originally designed to present young women for marriage. Now, advocates say they give women a chance to make a grand entrance into society.

Some say the tradition still has relevance, while others call it passé.

Why is this tradition still going strong? And what does it tell us about how society viewed — and still views — young women?

To answer these questions, we spoke to Kristen Richardson, the author of The Season: A Social History of the Debutante; Miya Carey, a postdoctoral associate in history at Binghamton University; and Deryn Anaya Patin, a 17-year-old debutante-to-be who is preparing for her debut with the Original Illinois Club — a historically black organization that's been around for more than a 120 years.

