University Of Memphis Defies NCAA, Tests Enforcement Of Amateurism Rules The University of Memphis is defying the NCAA and suiting up a star freshman who has been deemed "likely ineligible." It's a test of the NCAA's power to enforce longstanding amateurism rules.

University Of Memphis Defies NCAA, Tests Enforcement Of Amateurism Rules Sports University Of Memphis Defies NCAA, Tests Enforcement Of Amateurism Rules University Of Memphis Defies NCAA, Tests Enforcement Of Amateurism Rules Audio will be available later today. The University of Memphis is defying the NCAA and suiting up a star freshman who has been deemed "likely ineligible." It's a test of the NCAA's power to enforce longstanding amateurism rules. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor