EXCLUSIVE: 'Nickel Boys,' 'Other Americans' Among Nominees For Aspen Words Prize

Take a quick scan of the 16 nominees for next year's Aspen Words Literary Prize, and you're likely to find that their dust jackets boast the stuff of international headlines. And that's the point: The annual award, which revealed its longlist Thursday, is intended to honor fiction that doesn't shy from the weightiest, thorniest of social issues today.

(You can jump to the full list by heading to Aspen's website or clicking here.)

"Fiction can help bridge divides across political, racial and socioeconomic lines," says Adrienne Brodeur, executive director of Aspen Words, the nonprofit literary organization that hands out the prize in partnership with NPR.

"This year's longlist includes titles that grapple with many of our biggest contemporary challenges — racial injustice, family separation and immigration, opioid addiction," she adds in a statement shared with NPR. "But they are also stories of triumph and hope — a reckoning with colonial history, a reclamation of the American Dream, a reflection of human resiliency and a celebration of so many voices left out of conventional literature."

A selection committee whittled the nominees for the $35,000 prize from 163 possible books. From here, a five-person jury will narrow the list to just five finalists, to be announced on Feb. 19, 2020, and will decide on a winner whose name will be revealed at a ceremony in New York City on April 16.

The winner of the third annual Aspen Words Literary Prize will join Tayari Jones, whose novel An American Marriage won the 2019 award, and Mohsin Hamid, whose Exit West won in 2018.

Aspen Words Literary Prize Longlist

Opioid, Indiana

Brian Allen Carr

Brian Allen Carr Your House Will Pay

Steph Cha

Dominicana

Angie Cruz

Angie Cruz Patsy

Nicole Dennis-Benn

Sabrina & Corina: Stories

Kali Fajardo-Anstine

Kali Fajardo-Anstine The Other Americans

Laila Lalami

The Beekeeper of Aleppo

Christy Lefteri

Christy Lefteri Lost Children Archive

Valeria Luiselli

Valeria Luiselli The Beadworkers: Stories

Beth Piatote

Beth Piatote The Affairs of the Falcóns

Melissa Rivero

Melissa Rivero We Cast a Shadow

Maurice Carlos Ruffin

The World Doesn't Require You: Stories

Rion Amilcar Scott

On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous

Ocean Vuong

Lot: Stories

Bryan Washington

The Nickel Boys

Colson Whitehead