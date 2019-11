Cows Found After Disappearing During Hurricane The Charlotte Observer reports that three storm surviving cows were recently seen grazing four miles across the water from where they had been before.

The Charlotte Observer reports that three storm surviving cows were recently seen grazing four miles across the water from where they had been before.