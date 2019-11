El Paso Walmart Reopens After Shooting The Walmart in El Paso where 22 people were killed is reopening Thursday. The community is split whether the building should have been reopened or torn down.

The Walmart in El Paso where 22 people were killed is reopening Thursday. The community is split whether the building should have been reopened or torn down.