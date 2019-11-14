Shooting At Saugus High School In Santa Clarita Injures Several People

Police in Los Angeles County say a gunman opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, injuring several people before fleeing. A lockdown order is now in place for the entire William S. Hart school district, after nearby elementary schools were initially put on alert.

Police are looking for the gunman, whom they described as a male wearing black clothing. Nearby residents were asked to "shelter in place and report any suspicious activity," Undersheriff Tim Murakami says.

"Deputies responded to reports of shots fired," the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station says via Twitter. It adds, "This is an active shooter situation."

In an update, the police agency says, "If you live in neighborhoods anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911."

The number of possible victims has fluctuated as news emerges about the shooting at Saugus High School. While initial reports ranged as high as seven victims, more recent reports say three people were injured. It's not yet clear whether those victims are students or adults.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.