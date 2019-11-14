At Least 5 Injured In Shooting At Calif. High School; Suspect Reportedly In Custody

Enlarge this image toggle caption NBCLA via Reuters NBCLA via Reuters

Updated at 12:43 p.m. ET

Authorities in Los Angeles County say at least five people were injured when a gunman opened fire Thursday at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif.

The suspect "is in custody and being treated at a local hospital," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says.

Five victims were being transported to Henry Mayo Hospital, which says that three of them — two males and one female — were in critical condition. Another male patient was in good condition and a fifth patient was still en route, according to the hospital.

Law enforcement officials had described the suspect as a male wearing black clothing.

"We believe at this time that there is only one suspect but we are actively investigating and following all leads," the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station says.

The shooting was reported around 7:05 a.m. local time. "Deputies responded to reports of shots fired," the sheriff's station says via Twitter. "This is an active shooter situation."

After deputies reached the school, they cleared out the campus and began a systematic search for the suspect on school grounds and nearby.

Nearby residents were asked to "shelter in place and report any suspicious activity," says Tim Murakami, undersheriff of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

In an update, the sheriff's station says, "If you live in neighborhoods anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911."

The shooting prompted a lockdown order for nearby elementary schools. A broader lockdown was ordered for the entire William S. Hart Union School District, but that was later rescinded.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.