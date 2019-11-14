How We Talk When We Talk About Abortion

Enlarge this image toggle caption PETER KEEGAN/KEYSTONE/GETTY IMAGES PETER KEEGAN/KEYSTONE/GETTY IMAGES

Last month, the Supreme Court announced it would review a restrictive Louisiana abortion law in the coming months.

Taking up the case opens the door for the court to reconsider the landscape of abortion rights in the U.S. For some, this is good news. For others, it's terrifying.

The debate over abortion access is hardly new. But as it rages on, so does another inside the abortion rights movement. Abortion rights advocates are unified in their belief about the right to abortion access. But from there, attitudes diverge about the way forward for the cause, and the kind of messaging that will get others on board.

As abortion rights hang in the balance, what is the best way forward for those devoted to protecting access to the procedure? And where should abortion fit into the broader reproductive rights landscape?

To answer these questions, we spoke to Anna North, a senior reporter for Vox covering reproductive rights; Renee Bracey Sherman, a reproductive justice activist; and Pamela Maraldo, the president of Planned Parenthood from 1993-1995 and the CEO of Girls Inc. — a non-profit in New York City.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.