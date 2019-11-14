Accessibility links
Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin Concedes To Democrat "We are going to have a change in the governorship based on the vote of the people," the embattled GOP incumbent said Thursday after a recanvass failed to significantly change the race outcome.
NPR logo After Recanvass, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Concedes Race To Democrat Andy Beshear

Politics

After Recanvass, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Concedes Race To Democrat Andy Beshear

Enlarge this image

After a recanvass of last week's election was largely completed, Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is conceding to his Democratic challenger Andy Beshear. Timothy D. Easley/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Timothy D. Easley/AP

After a recanvass of last week's election was largely completed, Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is conceding to his Democratic challenger Andy Beshear.

Timothy D. Easley/AP

More than a week after Election Day, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is conceding the Kentucky gubernatorial election to Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear after a recanvassing failed to significantly change the close final margin.

"We are going to have a change in the governorship based on the vote of the people," Bevin said at an afternoon press conference.

Elections

In Kentucky And Virginia, A Strong Night For Democrats In Off-Year Elections

After last week's bitter race came down to about 5,000 votes, Beshear declared victory, but Bevin pointed to unspecific and unsubstantiated instances of "significant irregularities" and claimed without evidence that "thousands of absentee ballots that were illegally counted." The fact that Republicans won every other statewide constitutional office on last Tuesday's ballot also cast doubt on the idea that there was some type of conspiracy afoot.

But now Bevin says he will not further contest the results, which could have thrown the contest into chaos. That option would have given the state legislature, where Republicans have majority, the potential to decide the outcome of the race.

Skeptics Urge Bevin To Show Proof Of Fraud Claims, Warning Of Corrosive Effects

Politics

Skeptics Urge Bevin To Show Proof Of Fraud Claims, Warning Of Corrosive Effects

Instead, Bevin pledged to assist Beshear, who will take office next month, and said he wished his successor well, and that he wouldn't be "publicly undermining or second-guessing" the Democrat's administration.

The Republican incumbent's concession brings to end an especially bitter race that was colored by Bevin's extreme unpopularity in the state after he picked fights with teachers' unions and some GOP lawmakers. Beshear was able to capitalize on that with a focus on education and healthcare. An election-eve rally by President Trump in a state he won by 30 points wasn't enough to save the boisterous governor.