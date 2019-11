How The Houston Astros Stole Signs In The 2017 Season NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Washington Post sports columnist Barry Svrluga about the system the 2017 Astros had for stealing signs, and how the Nationals prepped for it this year.

How The Houston Astros Stole Signs In The 2017 Season Sports How The Houston Astros Stole Signs In The 2017 Season How The Houston Astros Stole Signs In The 2017 Season Audio will be available later today. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Washington Post sports columnist Barry Svrluga about the system the 2017 Astros had for stealing signs, and how the Nationals prepped for it this year. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor