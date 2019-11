Special Coverage: Day 1 Of The Public Impeachment Inquiry Hearings

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jim Lo Scalzo/2019 Getty Images Jim Lo Scalzo/2019 Getty Images

Two senior State Department officials testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday in the first public impeachment hearing in more than two decades. Click the audio link to listen to a special broadcast of NPR hosts and reporters offering analysis on the significant moments of the day.