NFL Is Poised To Discipline Myles Garrett For Hitting Steelers QB With His Own Helmet

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ken Blaze/USA Today Sports / Reuters Ken Blaze/USA Today Sports / Reuters

The NFL is poised to discipline Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who ignited an on-field fight Thursday night when he yanked Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet off and whacked him in the head with it.

Garrett's actions obliterated the NFL's boundaries of controlled violence, resulting in his immediate expulsion from the game. The brawling triggered shock and outrage and disbelief in the closing seconds of a game that that his defense had dominated.

It's widely expected that Garrett will be hit with a lengthy suspension for breaking an assortment of the NFL's most serious rules, from egregiously roughing the quarterback and fighting to striking someone in the head. The league has not yet responded to NPR's request for comment.

YouTube

Garrett was ejected from the game along with the Steelers' offensive linemen David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey, who tackled Garrett to the ground in retaliation for his attack on Rudolph. As DeCastro grappled with Garrett, Pouncey punched and kicked at his helmet.

Discussing the fracas after the game, Garrett said it was "embarrassing and foolish and a bad representation of who we want to be."

"Rivalry or not we can't do that. We're endangering the other team. It's inexcusable," Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said.

The NFL has a personal safety rule forbidding "impermissible use of the helmet" — but the rulebook foresaw players using their own helmet to hit others in the course of a game, not a football player ripping an opponent's helmet off and striking him with it.

"I made a mistake, I lost my cool," Garrett said. "And I regret it. It's going to come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped in the little scrum — I appreciate my team having my back, but it should never have gotten to that point. That's on me."

Former Steelers linebacker James Harrison — who faced his own suspensions for dangerous hits during his career, was one of many NFL insiders who said Garrett's actions amount to assault.

"That's assault at the least," Harrison said via Twitter. He added, "6 months in jail on the street.. now add the weapon and that's at least a year right?!"

Going into Thursday night's game, Garrett was leading the AFC in sacks, with 10 quarterback takedowns through the first nine games of 2019. He had also been very effective against the Steelers, recording four sacks and forcing three fumbles in just three games against the Browns' division rivals.

Cleveland had started the year on a wave of optimism, with talk of a possible run deep into the playoffs. But the team hasn't lived up to those expectations. And now, instead of discussing their hopes to build on a win that took their record to 4-6, the Browns, and Garrett, are the talk of the NFL for all the worst reasons.

Before Garrett's ejection, Browns safety Damarious Randall was also kicked out of Thursday night's game, for delivering a dangerous helmet-to-helmet hit on the Steelers' receiver Diontae Johnson. But it was the end of the game that left the worst impressions in Cleveland.

"It feels like we lost," Mayfield said afterwards.