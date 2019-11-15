Accessibility links
Alicia Menendez Wants Women To Stop Falling Into 'The Likeability Trap' Journalist Alicia Menendez has noticed a problem: in the workplace, and in many aspects of their lives, women are forced into becoming inauthentic versions of themselves in order to be likeable. Her new book, 'The Likeability Trap: How To Break Free And Succeed As You Are,' examines how to avoid these traps. Menendez and guest host Elise Hu talked about creating more fulfilling personal relationships and a better workplace and how likeability plays into politics.
NPR logo

Alicia Menendez Wants Women To Stop Falling Into 'The Likeability Trap'

Listen · 33:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/779757232/780598046" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Alicia Menendez Wants Women To Stop Falling Into 'The Likeability Trap'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Alicia Menendez Wants Women To Stop Falling Into 'The Likeability Trap'

Alicia Menendez Wants Women To Stop Falling Into 'The Likeability Trap'

Listen · 33:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/779757232/780598046" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Writer Alicia Menendez
Enlarge this image
Merari Teruel/Courtesy of HarperCollins Publishers
Writer Alicia Menendez
Merari Teruel/Courtesy of HarperCollins Publishers

Journalist Alicia Menendez has noticed a problem: in the workplace, and in many aspects of their lives, women are forced into becoming inauthentic versions of themselves in order to be likeable. Her new book, The Likeability Trap: How to Break Free and Succeed As You Are, examines how to avoid these traps. Menendez and guest host Elise Hu talked about creating more fulfilling personal relationships and a better workplace and how likeability plays into politics.

Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall produced and edited this episode for broadcast.