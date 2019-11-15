Alicia Menendez Wants Women To Stop Falling Into 'The Likeability Trap'

Merari Teruel/Courtesy of HarperCollins Publishers

Journalist Alicia Menendez has noticed a problem: in the workplace, and in many aspects of their lives, women are forced into becoming inauthentic versions of themselves in order to be likeable. Her new book, The Likeability Trap: How to Break Free and Succeed As You Are, examines how to avoid these traps. Menendez and guest host Elise Hu talked about creating more fulfilling personal relationships and a better workplace and how likeability plays into politics.

