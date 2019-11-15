Weekly Wrap: Disney+, Four-Day Workweek, Impeachment In Historical Context

Disney launched its highly anticipated streaming service, Disney+, this week and added a message to viewers that some of its older material may include outdated or offensive content or cultural images. A trial of a four-day workweek in Japan showed signs of increasing productivity — could something similar succeed in a country like the United States? And as the nation turns its focus to the now-public impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump, Sam talks with Leon Neyfakh, host of seasons one and two of the podcast 'Slow Burn.' In those episodes Neyfakh recounted the Senate Watergate hearings into President Richard Nixon and the impeachment hearings of President Bill Clinton. He talks to Sam about similarities and differences to what's happening now. Sam is joined by BuzzFeed senior film reporter Adam B. Vary and host of NPR's The Indicator podcast Stacey Vanek Smith.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Jason Fuller. Our editors are Kitty Eisele and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.