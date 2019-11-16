Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: Reese Witherspoon; Judd Apatow Witherspoon talks about The Morning Show and her efforts to create more roles for women in Hollywood. Ken Tucker reviews Kirk, by DaBaby. Apatow discusses his mentor, comic Garry Shandling.
Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.
NPR logo

Fresh Air Weekend: Reese Witherspoon; Judd Apatow

Listen · 47:05
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/779275408/780107081" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Fresh Air Weekend: Reese Witherspoon; Judd Apatow

Fresh Air Weekend: Reese Witherspoon; Judd Apatow

Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

Fresh Air Weekend: Reese Witherspoon; Judd Apatow

Listen · 47:05
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/779275408/780107081" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

"I will be a storyteller 'till the day I die," Reese Witherspoon says. "It's really what I was born to do." Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner Image hide caption

toggle caption
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner Image

"I will be a storyteller 'till the day I die," Reese Witherspoon says. "It's really what I was born to do."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner Image

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'From Book To Script To Screen,' Reese Witherspoon Is Making Roles For Women: Frustrated by the lack of leading roles for female actors, Witherspoon decided to start her own production company. Her new project, The Morning Show, takes on sexual harassment in the news industry.

DaBaby's Humor-Infused 'Kirk' Is Among 2019's Best Hip-Hop Albums: Few rappers have been as entertaining to listen to this year as DaBaby. In the often hyper-masculine context of hip-hop, his new album proves he's not afraid to be goofy.

After Comic Garry Shandling's Death, Judd Apatow Found Zen In His Diaries: "He completely changed my life," Apatow says of his mentor. It's Garry Shandling's Book, which Apatow edited, explores the insecurities and personal trauma that Shandling turned into comedy.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

'From Book To Script To Screen,' Reese Witherspoon Is Making Roles For Women

DaBaby's Humor-Infused 'Kirk' Is Among 2019's Best Hip-Hop Albums

After Comic Garry Shandling's Death, Judd Apatow Found Zen In His Diaries

Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.