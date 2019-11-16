Accessibility links
Read: Tim Morrison's Testimony In Impeachment Inquiry In his closed-door deposition on Oct. 31, Morrison said President Trump had indeed asked Ukraine's president for assistance, but argued the president's conduct wasn't unlawful.
READ: Testimony Of Tim Morrison, Former Russia Director For National Security Council

Tim Morrison, a former National Security Council official and adviser to President Trump, arrives Oct. 31 for a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill in Washington. Andrew Harnik/AP hide caption

Tim Morrison, a former National Security Council official and adviser to President Trump, arrives Oct. 31 for a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Impeachment investigators have released the testimony transcript of Tim Morrison, the former top European Affairs official on President Trump's National Security Council.

In his Oct. 31 testimony, Morrison confirmed he was on the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine's president. He also said that Trump had indeed sought help from his Ukrainian counterpart, but argued the conduct wasn't unlawful.

Morrison also said that he was resigning from the NSC, which was first reported by NPR, but denied there was "a connection between my testimony today and my impending departure."

Morrison is scheduled to appear in an open hearing on Nov. 19.

Read his closed-door deposition transcript here.

