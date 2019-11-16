Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about the week's news. Maeve, we all know manspreading is a public no-no.

MAEVE HIGGINS: Yeah.

SAGAL: But according to the New York Daily News, who also manspreads?

HIGGINS: Oh, I've seen old ladies grandspreading (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

HIGGINS: True. Old ladies all - I live in New York.

SAGAL: I know you do.

HIGGINS: I get - old ladies are the worst. They have those big trolleys that they carry around with all the presents for their grandchildren and, you know, cabbages and whatever else they're collecting...

(LAUGHTER)

HIGGINS: ...And stones and things. And then they put the big trolley in between their legs, and they take up half the carriage.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You are right. The answer is women.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: And not only...

HIGGINS: Thank you.

SAGAL: ...Is the answer women...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...But according to the New York Daily News, or one writer for the New York Daily News, who - this one writer - he writes an article, and it's headlined, "Can We Talk About Womanspreading?" To a resounding answer - God, no. But he did it anyway.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And his complaint is exactly what you described. It's not so much that women are sitting there with, you know, their legs spread like men do, but they've got so much stuff piled on the seats there's no place for anyone else to sit.

HIGGINS: Yeah, like toddlers stacked up and...

(LAUGHTER)

HIGGINS: Just 'cause you put a hat and a coat on them, it's still four children.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: He says - and I'm not kidding that he says - he said, for example, I'll prove it. On a recent trip to a cafe, there was no chair for me, and I tried to take a chair, but this woman said no. She had to put her bag and her coat on the chair, so he couldn't sit there. And he says he knows it's, like, you know, a widespread phenomenon because he went up to all the other women in the cafe, and as he approached them, they all put their coats and bags on the empty seats next to them.

(SOUNDBITE OF KOOL AND THE GANG SONG, "LADIES' NIGHT")

