Predictions

Our panelists predict now that Disney Plus has launched, what will Disney do next?

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be Disney's next big move? Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Disney Minus, a separate channel streaming 24 hours a day just listing the Disney characters we now deem problematic.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Attempting to cash in on our post-fact news world, they will launch a 24-hour news streaming service where all the stories go our way, and it's called The Happiest Place on Earth.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Maeve Higgins.

MAEVE HIGGINS: Disney Plus Time, and that's set in a retirement home for cartoons, and they all get really wild. The Bratz dolls are always looking for their glasses, and you have to cut up the chipmunk's food. And I'm not sure who is a Disney character.

SAGAL: Yeah, I can tell. Yeah, that was obvious.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if Disney does any of that, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Luke Burbank, Tom Bodett, Maeve Higgins. Thanks to all of you for listening. Thanks to the staff and crew at the Altria Theater in beautiful downtown Richmond, Va. Thanks to Bill Miller and Jayme Swain and everybody at VPM. Thanks to all of you here in the audience. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

