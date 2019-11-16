Accessibility links
Special Coverage: Day 2 Of The Public Impeachment Inquiry Hearings Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified before Congress on the second day of public hearings in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Special Series

Trump Impeachment Inquiry: On-Air Special Coverage
NPR logo

Former U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's Public Testimony Part 1

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/779998347/779998592" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Special Coverage: Day 2 Of The Public Impeachment Inquiry Hearings

Special Coverage: Day 2 Of The Public Impeachment Inquiry Hearings

Enlarge this image

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill on Friday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill on Friday.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, testified before Congress on the second day of hearings in the public phase of the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Click the audio links below to listen to Yovanovitch's testimony, as well as a special broadcast from NPR hosts and reporters offering analysis throughout the hearing.

Former U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's Public Testimony Part 1

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/779998347/779998592" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Former U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's Public Testimony Part 2

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/779998347/780000078" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Former U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's Public Testimony Part 3

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/779998347/780000550" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Former U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's Public Testimony Part 4

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/779998347/780000591" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Former U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's Public Testimony Part 5

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/779998347/780000735" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Special Series

Trump Impeachment Inquiry: On-Air Special Coverage