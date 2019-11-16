Special Coverage: Day 2 Of The Public Impeachment Inquiry Hearings

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill on Friday.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill on Friday.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, testified before Congress on the second day of hearings in the public phase of the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Click the audio links below to listen to Yovanovitch's testimony, as well as a special broadcast from NPR hosts and reporters offering analysis throughout the hearing.
