Special Coverage: Day 2 Of The Public Impeachment Inquiry Hearings

Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, testified before Congress on the second day of hearings in the public phase of the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Click the audio links below to listen to Yovanovitch's testimony, as well as a special broadcast from NPR hosts and reporters offering analysis throughout the hearing.

Former U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's Public Testimony Part 1 1:38:13

Former U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's Public Testimony Part 2 1:01:32

Former U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's Public Testimony Part 3 1:31:14

Former U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's Public Testimony Part 4 1:26:21