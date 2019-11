North Carolina Lawmakers Approve Redistricting Plan Facing pressure from the North Carolina Supreme Court, lawmakers in that state are redrawing congressional districts in a way that will likely give Democrats at least two additional U.S. House seats.

North Carolina Lawmakers Approve Redistricting Plan

Facing pressure from the North Carolina Supreme Court, lawmakers in that state are redrawing congressional districts in a way that will likely give Democrats at least two additional U.S. House seats.