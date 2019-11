Reporter's Notebook: Hong Kong As Hong Kong descends deeper into violence, uncertainty hangs over the Chinese territory, with protesters see no alternative to fighting, despite the increasing dangers they face.

Reporter's Notebook: Hong Kong Asia Reporter's Notebook: Hong Kong Reporter's Notebook: Hong Kong Audio will be available later today. As Hong Kong descends deeper into violence, uncertainty hangs over the Chinese territory, with protesters see no alternative to fighting, despite the increasing dangers they face. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor