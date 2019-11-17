Louisiana Democrat, Gov. John Bel Edwards, Keeps Seat Despite Trump's Opposition

Accessibility links
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Defeats Republican Eddie Rispone, Despite Trump In Saturday's race, Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Democrat, was able to defeat Republican Eddie Rispone, who President Trump heartily endorsed.
Paul Braun

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media in Shreveport, La., Thursday. Saturday, Edwards, a Democrat, beat out Republican Eddie Rispone, who President Trump endorsed.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media in Shreveport, La., Thursday. Saturday, Edwards, a Democrat, beat out Republican Eddie Rispone, who President Trump endorsed.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, held on to his seat Saturday after a tough challenge from his Republican opponent, Eddie Rispone, a wealthy businessman and political newcomer who President Trump supported.

Edwards is the only Democratic governor in the Deep South and is not a typical Democrat. He's a pro-Second Amendment gun owner who signed one of the country's strictest anti-abortion bills this year.

This is the third and final gubernatorial election of 2019 and the second loss for President Trump who campaigned for all three candidates. The president was in Louisiana this week and framed the race as a personal referendum, urging voters to unseat Edwards.

About two weeks ago, Republican Tate Reeves won the open seat in Mississippi, but in Kentucky, Democrat Andy Beshear ousted Republican incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin.

Edwards' second term may be a bitter pill for Trump who had much invested in this year's elections ahead of his own election in 2020.