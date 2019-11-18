READ: Testimony Of Top State Department Official David Hale

House committees have released the transcript of David Hale's testimony before the impeachment inquiry.

Hale, the under secretary of state for political affairs, is the third highest-ranked official at the State Department. He allegedly knew about the White House's push to recall Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Hale reportedly told investigators during his Nov. 6 closed-door deposition that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others at the State Department were reluctant to speak in support publicly of Yovanovitch because they feared it might have delayed the release of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine. He also said Giuliani played a significant role in pushing Yovanovitch out.

Read Hale's testimony here.