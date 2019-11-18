Serena Williams' Busted Tennis Racket Is Up For Auction

The racket is the one she smashed at the 2018 U.S. Open during a match she lost to Naomi Osaka. That was the game where Williams got a charge for illegal coaching, and got into it with the referee.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A famous tennis racket is up for sale, and it doesn't even work. It's Serena Williams' Wilson Blade, the one she smashed at the 2013 U.S. Open during a match she lost to Naomi Osaka. It was the crack heard round the world after a dramatic game where Williams got a charge for illegal coaching and got into it with the ref. Williams gave the busted racket to a ball boy. He sold it for $500 to a collectibles store to get some cash for college. Now the store's auctioning it off for a whole lot more.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.