Big Machine: Taylor Swift Can Play Her Hits At The American Music Awards

After a very public back-and-forth battle over rights, Taylor Swift's former label, Big Machine, released a statement Monday afternoon that suggests the pop megastar will be able to perform of her older songs during a performance at this Sunday's made-for-TV American Music Awards.

The statement in full, provided to NPR by Big Machine Label Group, reads:

"The Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions announce that they have come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists' performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms. This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performances. It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media. Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists' audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed."

That statement does not disclose the terms of the agreement, nor does it make public which platforms are acceptable for on-demand streaming or rebroadcast.

Last week, the latest chapter in the ongoing power and financial struggle between Swift and her former label came to a head when the artist claimed on social media that Big Machine had blocked her from performing a medley of her old hits on the AMAs, as well as denying permission for her Big Machine-era hits to be included in an upcoming Netflix bio documentary.

Neither Dick Clark Productions nor Taylor Swift's representatives responded immediately to NPR's request for comment.