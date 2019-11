It's Been 50 Years Since Apollo 12 Landed On The Moon On this date in 1969, Apollo 12 landed on the surface of the moon. But it seems this moon mission is overshadowed by the more famous Apollo 11 and Apollo 13 landings. But why?

It's Been 50 Years Since Apollo 12 Landed On The Moon

Audio will be available later today.