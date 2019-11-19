Bargain Store Five Below Raises Prices For Some Items

After 17 years of flat prices, the chain is raising the price of some items above $5. More expensive goods like electronics will cost as much as $10. The chain promises most items will still cost $5.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's a sign of the times - the bargain store called Five Below will no longer be able to stay true to the promise in its name. After 17 years of flat prices, the chain is raising the price of some items above $5. More expensive goods, like electronics, will skyrocket to as high as $10. Never fear, though - the company promises most items will still run you less than $5, and they are keeping that name.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.