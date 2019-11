Teachers' Rally Will Force Schools To Close Across Indiana The teachers will gather at the statehouse. They want more funding for poorer students, fewer unfunded mandates and to stop linking test scores to teacher evaluations.

Teachers' Rally Will Force Schools To Close Across Indiana National Teachers' Rally Will Force Schools To Close Across Indiana Teachers' Rally Will Force Schools To Close Across Indiana Audio will be available later today. The teachers will gather at the statehouse. They want more funding for poorer students, fewer unfunded mandates and to stop linking test scores to teacher evaluations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor