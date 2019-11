'Luce' And Waves' Boost Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr.'s Career Kelvin Harrison Jr. has two breakout roles this year in Luce, and the new film Waves which will rolls out in theaters this weekend. The New Orleans native has very quickly become an indie darling.

'Luce' And Waves' Boost Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr.'s Career Movies 'Luce' And Waves' Boost Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr.'s Career 'Luce' And Waves' Boost Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr.'s Career Audio will be available later today. Kelvin Harrison Jr. has two breakout roles this year in Luce, and the new film Waves which will rolls out in theaters this weekend. The New Orleans native has very quickly become an indie darling. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor