Accessibility links
The Steel Wheels On Mountain Stage On the band's fourth appearance on Mountain Stage since 2011, The Steel Wheels showcases its continued roots exploration with six new songs from its seventh album, Over The Trees.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

The Steel Wheels performs on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The Steel Wheels performs on Mountain Stage.

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

The Steel Wheels On Mountain StageWest Virginia Public Broadcasting

The Steel Wheels On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/780764335/780897459" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Dave Lavender

The Steel Wheels, hailing out of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, are a progressive string band widely praised for their four-part harmonies over fresh, modern tones made on traditional acoustic instruments. Mountain Stage host Larry Groce introduced the band, saying that the musicians' "four-part harmonies were the thing that arrested our attention immediately." Never resting in one creative place too long, the band's audible evolution continues with the addition of percussionist Kevin Garcia, who joined the band in 2017.

On The Steel Wheels' fourth appearance on Mountain Stage since 2011, the band showcases its continued roots exploration with six new songs from its seventh album, Over The Trees, recorded in the woods of Maine with producer Sam Kassirer (Lake Street Dive, Josh Ritter). The band's members faced their own personal challenges in the last year, leading them to call the album "an ode to the community that rises to support those in need."

The album of songs about surviving tragedy is dedicated to fiddle player Eric Brubaker's 10-year-old daughter, Norah, who died after a sudden illness in 2019.

They open with The Band-inspired tune "Time to Rest," which lead vocalist Trent Wagner wrote with Sarah Siskind, before the band dives into the mystic on "Something New," a Wagler/Kassirer composition that begins with a wave of tremolo guitar and rain stick percussion. It washes into fretless banjo and hushed voices that ask "What do we want? / Something new, something new, something new."

A set highlight is "Falling," which features lush fiddle and melodica interlaced between verses with such lyrics as "It's another way of healing / Feeling like I'm falling" and "No floors, no walls, no ceiling / Feeling like we're falling."

The Steel Wheels dial up the party groove to cast a spell with the funky love song "Under." The Wheels, who host their own annual Red Wing Roots Music Festival, flex their jam roots muscles on the dark, world-beat, album opening, slide guitar rocker, "Rains Come," which updates Noah's ark for the climate change era. The set charges back into the daylight with the hope-filled closer, "Keep On."

Trent Wagler: guitar, banjo, lead vocals

Brian Dickel: bass, background vocals

Jay Lapp: guitar, background vocals

Eric Brubaker: fiddle, triangle, background vocals

Kevin Garcia: percussion, melodica

Set List:

  • "Time to Rest"
  • "Something New"
  • "Falling"
  • "Under"
  • "Rains Come"
  • "Keep On"
[+] read more[-] less
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

More From Folk

Sunny War: Tiny Desk Concert

Sunny War Laura/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Laura/NPR

Tiny Desk

Sunny War

Sunny War has been homeless, busked on city streets and Venice Beach, left home feeling she was a burden to her mother, battled addiction and still found a way to bring joy to others thru her music.

Sharon Van Etten: Tiny Desk Concert

Sharon Van Etten performs during a Tiny Desk concert, on Sept. 23, 2019. (Mhari Shaw/NPR) Mhari Shaw/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Mhari Shaw/NPR

Tiny Desk

Sharon Van Etten

Nearly a decade after her first appearance at the Tiny Desk, Sharon Van Etten returns with a full band and a bigger, bolder sound.

Molly Sarlé: Tiny Desk Concert

Molly Sarlé plays a Tiny Desk Concert. Shuran Huang/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Shuran Huang/NPR

Tiny Desk

Molly Sarlé

After performing at the Tiny Desk as one third of the group Mountain Man, Molly Sarlé returns for a soul-stirring solo performance.

Josh Ritter With Amanda Shires And Jason Isbell: Tiny Desk Concert

Josh Ritter (center) performs with Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell at a Tiny Desk Concert on Aug. 27, 2019. (Emily Bogle/NPR) Emily Bogle/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Emily Bogle/NPR

Tiny Desk

Josh Ritter With Amanda Shires And Jason Isbell

In his second visit to the Tiny Desk, Josh Ritter had America on his mind. "We all have to fight against this notion that we're not all human beings."

Rhiannon Giddens: Tiny Desk Concert

Rhiannon Giddens plays a Tiny Desk Concert on July 17, 2019 (Claire Harbage/NPR). Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Tiny Desk

Rhiannon Giddens

Giddens shares songs from her latest album, There is No Other, in an emotional and transfixing performance at the Tiny Desk.

The Milk Carton Kids On Mountain Stage

The Milk Carton Kids Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Milk Carton Kids On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Playing songs off their album, All The Things That I Did and All The Things That I Didn't Do, Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan prove two voices and two guitars can make a one-band folk revival.

The Milk Carton Kids On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/759836073/759851685" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Tallest Man On Earth: Tiny Desk Concert (2019)

The Tallest Man On Earth plays a Tiny Desk Concert on July 10, 2019. Shuran Huang/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Shuran Huang/NPR

Tiny Desk

The Tallest Man On Earth (2019)

The Tallest Man On Earth's second appearance at the Tiny Desk comes almost 10 years to the day after his first. He returns with a touch of grey and a beard, but no less intense or moving.

Violent Femmes On Mountain Stage

Violent Femmes perform for Mountain Stage in 1993. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Violent Femmes On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Violent Femmes released its tenth studio album, Hotel Last Resort, in July 2019. To mark the occasion, we feature a frenetic, acoustic Mountain Stage performance from 1993.

Violent Femmes On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/757851487/757866642" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Mandolin Orange: Tiny Desk Concert

Mandolin Orange plays a Tiny Desk Concert on June 21, 2019 (Shuran Huang/NPR). Shuran Huang/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Shuran Huang/NPR

Tiny Desk

Mandolin Orange

Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz made everything seem so easy, with just a few acoustic instruments and a single microphone behind the Tiny Desk, performing songs full of joy and thoughtfulness.

David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band: Tiny Desk Concert

David Crosby and The Lighthouse Band performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Nov. 29, 2018 (Cameron Pollack/NPR). Cameron Pollack/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Cameron Pollack/NPR

Tiny Desk

David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band

David Crosby, Becca Stevens, Michelle Willis and Michael League are The Lighthouse Band, and together they harmonized the heck out of the Tiny Desk.

Back To Top