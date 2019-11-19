#1947: Ray Caught Working This week on the Best of Car Talk, we demonstrate just how much effort goes into. . . .embarrassing Tom and Ray. You didn't think we were talking about putting effort into the show, were you? Elsewhere, "Sweetie" has to decide whether to rebuild her Explorer's transmission or limp along without 5th gear, and Tom and Ray have to decide how many times they can call her Sweetie without getting into big trouble. Also, should Ruth follow her husband's or father's conflicting advice on tire pressure; Ellen thinks her mechanic is blowing sulfur up her skirt over her Camry's smell; Glen spilled a little oil and set his rental car engine on fire; and on Stump the Chumps, we find out if Bill managed to drive a stick shift to the high school dance and save his social life. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

