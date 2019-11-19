Has The President Gone Too Far In Clearing Three Service Members?

Enlarge this image toggle caption SANDY HUFFAKER/GETTY IMAGES SANDY HUFFAKER/GETTY IMAGES

President Trump recently intervened in three high-profile military cases, against the advice of the Pentagon.

He issued two full pardons to Army service members and restored the rank of a Navy SEAL. All had been accused or convicted of war crimes.

Army First Lieutenant Clint Lorance had served six years of a 19-year sentence for second degree murder and obstruction of justice. He was convicted for ordering his soldiers to shoot at unarmed men in Afghanistan.

Army Major Mathew Golsteyn was also given a full pardon. He was awaiting trial on charges that he murdered a suspected bomb maker in Afghanistan.

And a Navy SEAL, Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, had his rank restored. Gallagher was found not guilty of murdering a captive in Iraq. He was convicted for posing with the corpse in a picture.

Some cheered President Trump's mercy. Others say it showed ignorance of the military's culture and its professional ethic.

How do we keep service members accountable? And how well is the military justice system working?

To answer these questions, we spoke to Dan Lamothe, a Washington Post reporter covering the Pentagon; Retired Lieutenant Colonel Rachel VanLandingham, an expert in military justice and a former judge advocate and Professor of criminal and national security law at Southwestern Law School; and Retired Lieutenant Colonel David Gurfein served 25 years in the Marines and CEO of United American Patriots, which provides aid to service members.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.