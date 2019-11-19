Accessibility links
Special Report: Takeaways From Day 3 Of Testimony In The Public Impeachment Hearings Four witnesses testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Special Report: Takeaways From Day 3 Of Testimony In The Public Impeachment Hearings

Former State Department special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and former National Security Council Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs Tim Morrison testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday during the third day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

Four witnesses testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump: Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Pence; Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council adviser; Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine; and Tim Morrison, a former National Security Council adviser. Click the audio link to listen to a special broadcast of NPR hosts and reporters offering analysis on the significant moments of the day.

