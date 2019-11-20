Oakland Zoo Visitors Noticed Something Wrong With Bears' Enclosure

Observers saw that the window to the bears' enclosure was covered in cracks that looked like spiderwebs. A zoo spokeswoman said a human child cracked the glass by hitting it with a rock.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Grizzly bears are some of the top predators at the Oakland Zoo, so visitors were worried to see that the window to the bears' enclosure was covered in these cracks that looked like spiderwebs. But it turns out another fearsome creature is responsible. A zoo spokeswoman said it was a human child who cracked the glass by hitting it with a rock. Officials say the glass is still strong enough to hold back the bears. As for the kids, who knows?

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.