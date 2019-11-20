Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X Lead 2020 Grammy Nominations

Enlarge this image toggle caption Matthew Baker/Getty Images Matthew Baker/Getty Images

The 62nd Grammy Awards nominations are here, and it appears to be Lizzo's year to lose.

The singer, songwriter, flutist and rapper was nominated across five of the night's top categories, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best R&B Performance.

Lil Nas X was nominated for Best New Artist, Album of the Year (for his debut record, 7), and Record of the Year, where his Gen Z opus "Old Town Road" is up against Post Malone, Bon Iver, Swae Lee, H.E.R., Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Billie Eilish.

The eligibility window for this year's awards is for projects released between Oct. 1, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2019.

Most Grammy Award nominations are determined by an anonymous nominating committee that tallies votes from Recording Academy members. Rumors abound of the contributing factors behind the nominating committee's decisions, but little is actually known about its processes or membership.

It is also Deborah Dugan's first year as president and CEO of the Recording Academy, the parent organization of the Grammy Awards. Dugan was on hand Wednesday morning to introduce the nominations announcement, and was joined by producer Harvey Mason Jr., journalist Gayle King, Alicia Keys (who used the airtime to announce a new record called Time Machine) and Bebe Rexha.

The telecast will air on CBS on Jan. 26, 2020.

This is a developing story.

Song of the Year

"Always Remember Us This Way," Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

"Hard Place," Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Lover," Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

"Norman F****** Rockwell" Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Someone You Loved," Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

"Truth Hurts," Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Record of the Year

"7 rings," Ariana Grande

"Hard Place," H.E.R.

"bad guy," Billie Eilish

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Hey, Ma," Bon Iver

"Talk," Khalid

"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee

Album of the Year

i,i, Bon Iver

Norman F****** Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

thank u, next, Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank & The Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Spirit," Beyonce

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"You Need To Calm Down," Taylor Swift

Best R&B Performance

"Love Again," Daniel Caesar and Brandy

"Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane

"Could've Been," H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

"Come Home," Anderson .Paak feat. Andre 3000

"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Daye

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers 3, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am Greater Than I Was, 21 Savage

IGOR, Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

Best Country Song

"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

"It All Comes Out In The Wash," Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"Some Of It," Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

"Speechless," Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)