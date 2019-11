Impeachment Hearings Give Fox News Its Highest Ratings In 2019 President Trump says the impeachment inquiry hearings are boring. Top House Intelligence Committee Republican Devin Nunes says ratings are down. But ratings for impeachment are actually strong.

Impeachment Hearings Give Fox News Its Highest Ratings In 2019 Media Impeachment Hearings Give Fox News Its Highest Ratings In 2019 Impeachment Hearings Give Fox News Its Highest Ratings In 2019 Audio will be available later today. President Trump says the impeachment inquiry hearings are boring. Top House Intelligence Committee Republican Devin Nunes says ratings are down. But ratings for impeachment are actually strong. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor