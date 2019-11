Navy Board May Strip Gallagher Of SEAL Status Despite Trump Support President Trump last week pardoned Edward Gallagher, the Navy SEAL at the center of a war crimes case. Now there's word that Gallagher and three other SEALS may be ousted from the elite force.

Navy Board May Strip Gallagher Of SEAL Status Despite Trump Support National Navy Board May Strip Gallagher Of SEAL Status Despite Trump Support Navy Board May Strip Gallagher Of SEAL Status Despite Trump Support Audio will be available later today. President Trump last week pardoned Edward Gallagher, the Navy SEAL at the center of a war crimes case. Now there's word that Gallagher and three other SEALS may be ousted from the elite force. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor