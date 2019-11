Sondland's Public Testimony Sparks Questions About Legal Implications NPR's Rachel Martin talks to constitutional scholars Kim Wehle and Jonathan Turley about the legal implications of Ambassador Sondland's public testimony in the House impeachment inquiry.

Sondland's Public Testimony Sparks Questions About Legal Implications Analysis Sondland's Public Testimony Sparks Questions About Legal Implications Sondland's Public Testimony Sparks Questions About Legal Implications Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to constitutional scholars Kim Wehle and Jonathan Turley about the legal implications of Ambassador Sondland's public testimony in the House impeachment inquiry. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor