Racist Incidents At Syracuse University Spark Fear Among Students National Racist Incidents At Syracuse University Spark Fear Among Students Racist Incidents At Syracuse University Spark Fear Among Students Audio will be available later today. Syracuse University's chancellor held a forum to address recent racist incidents on campus. NPR's David Greene talks to Casey Darnell of the independent student newspaper, The Daily Orange.