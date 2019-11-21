The Pittsburgh Pirates Need Racing Pierogies For Next Season

Can you run 200 yards in a minute while wearing a bulky costume? Lots of teams have mascots that race during games. Milwaukee has sausages, D.C. has presidents. The Pirates need racing pierogies.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Do you like dumplings? Can you run 200 yards in a minute while wearing a bulky costume? Well, there might be a job for you. The Pittsburgh Pirates need pierogies for next season. It's one of those odd baseball traditions, mascots racing around the diamond. Lots of teams have them. There are Milwaukee Sausages, D.C.'s Presidents. But nothing warms my heart more than a bunch of sprinting pierogies with faces. I think I'm going to audition for this job.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.