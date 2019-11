Border Volunteer In Arizona Acquitted Of Helping Migrants A jury has found Scott Warren not guilty on two federal felony counts of harboring illegal immigrants. Warren volunteers with a group that leaves food and water for migrants in Arizona deserts.

A jury has found Scott Warren not guilty on two federal felony counts of harboring illegal immigrants. Warren volunteers with a group that leaves food and water for migrants in Arizona deserts.