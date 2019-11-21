Two Former Ambassadors Weigh In On A Week Of Impeachment Proceedings

Enlarge this image toggle caption CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES

Today is the last day of this week's impeachment hearings.

As before, we can expect some dramatic and revealing testimony — mostly from America's diplomats. Career and politically appointed employees of the State and Defense Departments laid out how President Trump's dealings with Ukraine's president affected their work, representing and protecting the United States.

The Foreign Service does not get much attention, but it has in these hearings: including testimony from key figures like Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

What did we learn from them this week? And how will it affect the impeachment process?

To answer these questions, we spoke to Ambassador Nancy Soderberg, a former Deputy National Security Advisor and former Ambassador to the UN; and Ambassador Nicholas Burns, former Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs and former Ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.