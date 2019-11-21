Breaking The Rules With Charli XCX

Enlarge this image toggle caption THEO WARGO/GETTY IMAGES THEO WARGO/GETTY IMAGES

Charli XCX is having a moment. It's been going on for a while and shows no signs of slowing down.

The pop icon has done some high-profile collaborations like the 2013 monster hit "I Love It" with Icona Pop. She's also an accomplished songwriter, with credits including "Same Old Love" by Selena Gomez and "Senorita" by Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello.

But the woman behind the catchy hooks has been making a name for herself since she began posting songs on MySpace in 2008.

Charli XCX has been traveling the world on tour for her latest album, "Charli."

What is it about her that leads some to call her "the future of pop" — even though she's been in the industry for almost decade? And what does she see in that future?

We spoke with Charli about her latest album, her relationship with her fans and what being the future of pop means to her.

