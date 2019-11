Relatives Of Mexicans Killed In El Paso Shooting Are Suing Walmart Mexico is helping victims of the August mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart sue the corporation for security lapses. Mexico's foreign ministry says the suit is seeking greater security measures.

