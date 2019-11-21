Accessibility links
Special Report: Key Takeaways From Fiona Hill And David Holmes' Testimonies Two more witnesses testified on Thursday in front of the House Intelligence Committee, marking the end of this week's public impeachment hearings.
Special Series

Trump Impeachment Inquiry: On-Air Special Coverage
NPR logo

Special Report: Key Takeaways From Fiona Hill And David Holmes' Testimonies

Listen · 50:24
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/781860403/781863588" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Special Report: Key Takeaways From Fiona Hill And David Holmes' Testimonies

Special Report: Key Takeaways From Fiona Hill And David Holmes' Testimonies

Special Report: Key Takeaways From Fiona Hill And David Holmes' Testimonies

Listen · 50:24
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/781860403/781863588" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Fiona Hill (left), the National Security Council's former senior director for Europe and Russia, and David Holmes, an official from the American Embassy in Ukraine, are sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Fiona Hill (left), the National Security Council's former senior director for Europe and Russia, and David Holmes, an official from the American Embassy in Ukraine, are sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Two witnesses testified during the last scheduled day of public impeachment hearings on Thursday. Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council official, and David Holmes, a political counselor in the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, spoke in front of the House Intelligence Committee — wrapping up two weeks of public and closed-door testimonies to Congress about President Trump's actions in the Ukraine affair. Click the audio link to listen to a special broadcast of NPR hosts and reporters offering analysis on the significant moments of the day.

Special Series

Trump Impeachment Inquiry: On-Air Special Coverage