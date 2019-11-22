American Anthem: The Complete Series
NPR's American Anthem series launched on July 4, 2018 with a simple goal: To tell 50 stories about 50 songs that have become galvanizing forces in American culture, each representing a cause or group or identity through music. Those stories are gathered here, along with a handful of web-exclusive essays and a streaming playlist of every featured song in order. Explore the entirety of the series below.
50 Radio Stories
- The Battle Hymn Of The Republic (July 4, 2018)
- Seven Nation Army (July 11, 2018)
- Fanfare for the Common Man (July 19, 2018)
- Dancing in the Street (July 28, 2018)
- This Little Light of Mine (Aug. 6, 2018)
- Lift Every Voice and Sing (Aug. 16, 2018)
- Like a Virgin (Aug. 20, 2018)
- We're Not Gonna Take It (Aug. 27, 2018)
- The Star-Spangled Banner (Sept. 6, 2018)
- God Bless the U.S.A. (Sept. 11, 2018)
- Dixie (Sept. 20, 2018)
- The Times They Are A-Changin' (Sept. 24, 2018)
- Adam's Song (Oct. 4, 2018)
- You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) (Oct. 8, 2018)
- La Bamba (Oct. 14, 2018)
- I Am Woman (Oct. 24, 2018)
- Will the Circle Be Unbroken (Oct. 30, 2018)
- America (Nov. 13, 2018)
- 'New World' Symphony (Nov. 24, 2018)
- Whittier Blvd. (Nov. 29, 2018)
- Fight the Power (Dec. 7, 2018)
- Sweet Home Alabama (Dec. 17, 2018)
- The Songs of George M. Cohan (Dec. 20, 2018)
- To Be Young, Gifted and Black (Jan. 8., 2019)
- Quiet (Jan. 14, 2019)
- Let It Go (Jan. 22, 2019)
- Born This Way (Jan. 30, 2019)
- No Scrubs (Feb. 1, 2019)
- Adagio for Strings (Feb. 13, 2019)
- For What It's Worth (Feb. 20, 2019)
- Black, Brown and Beige (Feb. 22, 2019)
- This Land Is Your Land (March 14, 2019)
- Born in the U.S.A. (March 26, 2019)
- Indian Red (March 31, 2019)
- America the Beautiful (April 4, 2019)
- Get Together (April 10, 2019)
- Smells Like Teen Spirit (April 23, 2019)
- I Won't Back Down (May 8, 2019)
- Mind Playing Tricks on Me (May 29, 2019)
- Dancing on My Own (June 10, 2019)
- En Mi Viejo San Juan (June 20, 2019)
- You Don't Own Me (June 26, 2019)
- 9 to 5 (July 11, 2019)
- I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (July 26, 2019)
- We're a Winner (Aug. 2, 2019)
- Rebel Girl (Aug. 12, 2019)
- Alright (Aug. 26, 2019)
- Don't Stop Believin' (Sept. 16, 2019)
- I Will Survive (Sept. 24, 2019)
- My Way (Nov. 19, 2019)
Web-Only Features
- Regional Anthems (July 26, 2018)
- Since U Been Gone (Aug. 30, 2018)
- Good as Hell (Nov. 28, 2018)
- No Children (Oct. 10, 2018)
Series Extras
- Morning Edition kickoff segment (May 28, 2018)
- All Songs Considered podcast special (July 3, 2018)
- American Anthem: The Playlist (July 1, 2019)