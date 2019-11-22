American Anthem: The Complete Series

Accessibility links
NPR's American Anthem series launched on July 4, 2018 with a simple goal: To tell 50 stories about 50 songs that have become galvanizing forces in American culture, each representing a cause or group or identity through music. Those stories are gathered here, along with a handful of web-exclusive essays and a streaming playlist of every featured song in order. Explore the entirety of the series below.

50 Radio Stories

  1. The Battle Hymn Of The Republic (July 4, 2018)
  2. Seven Nation Army (July 11, 2018)
  3. Fanfare for the Common Man (July 19, 2018)
  4. Dancing in the Street (July 28, 2018)
  5. This Little Light of Mine (Aug. 6, 2018)
  6. Lift Every Voice and Sing (Aug. 16, 2018)
  7. Like a Virgin (Aug. 20, 2018)
  8. We're Not Gonna Take It (Aug. 27, 2018)
  9. The Star-Spangled Banner (Sept. 6, 2018)
  10. God Bless the U.S.A. (Sept. 11, 2018)
  11. Dixie (Sept. 20, 2018)
  12. The Times They Are A-Changin' (Sept. 24, 2018)
  13. Adam's Song (Oct. 4, 2018)
  14. You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) (Oct. 8, 2018)
  15. La Bamba (Oct. 14, 2018)
  16. I Am Woman (Oct. 24, 2018)
  17. Will the Circle Be Unbroken (Oct. 30, 2018)
  18. America (Nov. 13, 2018)
  19. 'New World' Symphony (Nov. 24, 2018)
  20. Whittier Blvd. (Nov. 29, 2018)
  21. Fight the Power (Dec. 7, 2018)
  22. Sweet Home Alabama (Dec. 17, 2018)
  23. The Songs of George M. Cohan (Dec. 20, 2018)
  24. To Be Young, Gifted and Black (Jan. 8., 2019)
  25. Quiet (Jan. 14, 2019)
  26. Let It Go (Jan. 22, 2019)
  27. Born This Way (Jan. 30, 2019)
  28. No Scrubs (Feb. 1, 2019)
  29. Adagio for Strings (Feb. 13, 2019)
  30. For What It's Worth (Feb. 20, 2019)
  31. Black, Brown and Beige (Feb. 22, 2019)
  32. This Land Is Your Land (March 14, 2019)
  33. Born in the U.S.A. (March 26, 2019)
  34. Indian Red (March 31, 2019)
  35. America the Beautiful (April 4, 2019)
  36. Get Together (April 10, 2019)
  37. Smells Like Teen Spirit (April 23, 2019)
  38. I Won't Back Down (May 8, 2019)
  39. Mind Playing Tricks on Me (May 29, 2019)
  40. Dancing on My Own (June 10, 2019)
  41. En Mi Viejo San Juan (June 20, 2019)
  42. You Don't Own Me (June 26, 2019)
  43. 9 to 5 (July 11, 2019)
  44. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (July 26, 2019)
  45. We're a Winner (Aug. 2, 2019)
  46. Rebel Girl (Aug. 12, 2019)
  47. Alright (Aug. 26, 2019)
  48. Don't Stop Believin' (Sept. 16, 2019)
  49. I Will Survive (Sept. 24, 2019)
  50. My Way (Nov. 19, 2019)

Web-Only Features

Series Extras

