Guy Winch: How Can We Choose To Move On From Heartbreak?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode In & Out Of Love.

About Guy Winch's TED Talk

We don't consider heartbreak to be as serious as physical injury, but emotional pain can stay with us much longer. Psychologist Guy Winch says dealing with heartbreak starts with asserting control.

About Guy Winch

Guy Winch is a licensed psychologist who works with families, couples and individuals. Winch has focused on the topic of mental and emotional health for the last 20 years. He is also an advocate for integrating the science of emotional health into our daily lives, workplaces, and education systems.

He is the author of several books, including Emotional First Aid: Healing Rejection, Guilt, Failure, and Other Everyday Hurts, as well as How to Fix a Broken Heart. Winch also writes the popular "Squeaky Wheel Blog" on PsychologyToday.com.

Winch received his doctorate in clinical psychology from New York University, and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at NYU Medical Center.