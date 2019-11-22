Dessa: How Can You Fall Out Of Love?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode In & Out Of Love.

About Dessa's TED Talk

For years, musician Dessa tried to get over a toxic relationship. But she couldn't figure out how — until she tried something unconventional: using neuroscience to dull her feelings for her ex.

About Dessa

Dessa is a musician and author. She began her career in Minneapolis with the Doomtree hip-hop crew. She has released several albums, including Sound The Bells, which was recorded live with the Minnesota Orchestra in 2019.

She is the author of My Own Devices. She has also been published by the New York Times, National Geographic Traveler, and literary journals across the country.

Dessa's work with Doomtree and as a solo artist has been featured on the Billboard Top 200 charts. In 2016, she appeared on The Hamilton Mixtape. Dessa was called "a national treasure" by NPR's All Songs Considered.